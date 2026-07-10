Fiverr International (FVRR) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

Fiverr International (FVRR) ended the recent trading session at $11.04, demonstrating a +1.1% change from the preceding day's closing price. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.42%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.29%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.29%.

The stock of online marketplace for freelance services has risen by 10.75% in the past month, leading the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 0.24% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.2%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Fiverr International in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on July 29, 2026. In that report, analysts expect Fiverr International to post earnings of $0.52 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 24.64%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $100.38 million, down 7.61% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.19 per share and revenue of $403.86 million. These totals would mark changes of -25.76% and -6.28%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Fiverr International. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 7.83% upward. Fiverr International is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Fiverr International's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 4.99. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 16.81.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 181, finds itself in the bottom 27% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow FVRR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

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Fiverr International (FVRR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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