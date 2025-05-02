Fiverr International (FVRR) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

In the latest market close, Fiverr International (FVRR) reached $26.55, with a +1.65% movement compared to the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.47% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.39%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.51%.

The online marketplace for freelance services's stock has climbed by 11.43% in the past month, exceeding the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 0.12% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.47%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Fiverr International in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on May 7, 2025. On that day, Fiverr International is projected to report earnings of $0.67 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 28.85%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $105.53 million, indicating a 12.84% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.88 per share and revenue of $426.19 million. These totals would mark changes of +21.01% and +8.87%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Fiverr International. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 1.18% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, Fiverr International boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Fiverr International is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 9.09. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 23.12, which means Fiverr International is trading at a discount to the group.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, which puts it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

