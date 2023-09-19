Fiverr International (FVRR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Fiverr International (FVRR) closed the most recent trading day at $26.14, moving -0.34% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.22% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.31%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.23%.

Heading into today, shares of the online marketplace for freelance services had lost 3.1% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 1.57% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.08% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Fiverr International as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Fiverr International to post earnings of $0.49 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 133.33%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $91.11 million, up 10.38% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.84 per share and revenue of $361.94 million. These totals would mark changes of +159.15% and +7.28%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Fiverr International. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Fiverr International is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Fiverr International is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 14.26. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.85.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, putting it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

