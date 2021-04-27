Fiverr International (FVRR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Fiverr International (FVRR) closed at $224.25, marking a -0.37% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.02% loss on the day.

Coming into today, shares of the online marketplace for freelance services had gained 16.76% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 1.34%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.48%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from FVRR as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 6, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.07, up 12.5% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $64.62 million, up 89.21% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.51 per share and revenue of $286.39 million. These totals would mark changes of +75.86% and +51.12%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for FVRR. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. FVRR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, FVRR is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 444.24. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 63.91, so we one might conclude that FVRR is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 227, which puts it in the bottom 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow FVRR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

