Fiverr International (FVRR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Fiverr International (FVRR) closed at $212.03, marking a -1.92% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.53% loss on the day.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the online marketplace for freelance services had gained 0.05% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 1.92% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.72% in that time.

FVRR will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 6, 2021. On that day, FVRR is projected to report earnings of -$0.07 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 12.5%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $64.62 million, up 89.21% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.51 per share and revenue of $286.39 million. These totals would mark changes of +75.86% and +51.12%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for FVRR should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. FVRR is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.

In terms of valuation, FVRR is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 426.65. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 64.39, so we one might conclude that FVRR is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 216, which puts it in the bottom 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

