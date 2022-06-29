Fiverr International (FVRR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Fiverr International (FVRR) closed at $36.15 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.47% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.07%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.27%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.02%.

Coming into today, shares of the online marketplace for freelance services had lost 14.16% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 4.41%, while the S&P 500 lost 7.99%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Fiverr International as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.09, down 52.63% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $86.91 million, up 15.48% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.41 per share and revenue of $357.52 million, which would represent changes of -31.67% and +20.11%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Fiverr International. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Fiverr International is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Fiverr International's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 88.58. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.79.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 181, putting it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

