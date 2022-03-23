Fiverr International (FVRR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Fiverr International (FVRR) closed at $74.28 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.47% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.23% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.29%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.14%.

Coming into today, shares of the online marketplace for freelance services had gained 7.56% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 5.13%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.04%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Fiverr International as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Fiverr International to post earnings of $0.04 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 500%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $86.4 million, up 26.46% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.58 per share and revenue of $376.92 million, which would represent changes of -3.33% and +26.63%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Fiverr International. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Fiverr International is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Fiverr International's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 129.98. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 27.07, so we one might conclude that Fiverr International is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 234, putting it in the bottom 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow FVRR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.