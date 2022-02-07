Fiverr International (FVRR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Fiverr International (FVRR) closed at $81.01, marking a -0.52% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.37%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the online marketplace for freelance services had lost 17.42% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 6.95% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.01% in that time.

Fiverr International will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 17, 2022. On that day, Fiverr International is projected to report earnings of $0.13 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 8.33%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $76.67 million, up 37.19% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Fiverr International should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Fiverr International currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Fiverr International's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 92.18. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 30.64.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 235, which puts it in the bottom 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

