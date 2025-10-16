Fiverr International (FVRR) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

Fiverr International (FVRR) closed at $22.10 in the latest trading session, marking a -2.69% move from the prior day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.63% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.65%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.47%.

Shares of the online marketplace for freelance services witnessed a loss of 6.74% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Retail-Wholesale sector with its loss of 4.1%, and the S&P 500's gain of 0.92%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Fiverr International in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.7, signifying a 9.38% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $108.04 million, indicating a 8.44% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.8 per share and revenue of $432.78 million, which would represent changes of +17.65% and +10.55%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Fiverr International. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 5.69% upward. As of now, Fiverr International holds a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

From a valuation perspective, Fiverr International is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.13. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 21.91.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 78, this industry ranks in the top 32% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Free Report: Profiting from the 2nd Wave of AI Explosion

The next phase of the AI explosion is poised to create significant wealth for investors, especially those who get in early. It will add literally trillion of dollars to the economy and revolutionize nearly every part of our lives.

Investors who bought shares like Nvidia at the right time have had a shot at huge gains.

But the rocket ride in the "first wave" of AI stocks may soon come to an end. The sharp upward trajectory of these stocks will begin to level off, leaving exponential growth to a new wave of cutting-edge companies.

Zacks' AI Boom 2.0: The Second Wave report reveals 4 under-the-radar companies that may soon be shining stars of AI’s next leap forward.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Fiverr International (FVRR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.