Fiverr International (FVRR) Crossed Above the 20-Day Moving Average: What That Means for Investors

Fiverr International (FVRR) is looking like an interesting pick from a technical perspective, as the company reached a key level of support. Recently, FVRR crossed above the 20-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

The 20-day simple moving average is a well-liked trading tool because it provides a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period. Additionally, short-term traders find this SMA very beneficial, as it smooths out short-term price trends and shows more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

Like other SMAs, if a stock's price is moving above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive. When the price falls below the moving average, it can signal a downward trend.

Shares of FVRR have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 23.1%. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock, suggesting that FVRR could be poised for a continued surge.

Once investors consider FVRR's positive earnings estimate revisions, the bullish case only solidifies. No earnings estimate has been lowered in the past two months, compared to 3 raised estimates, for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has increased as well.

With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on FVRR for more gains in the near future.

