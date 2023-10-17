Fiverr International (FVRR) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

Fiverr International (FVRR) closed the latest trading day at $24.63, indicating a +1.32% change from the previous session's end. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.01%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.04%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.25%.

The online marketplace for freelance services's shares have seen a decrease of 7.32% over the last month, not keeping up with the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 4.66% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.6%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Fiverr International in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on November 9, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Fiverr International to post earnings of $0.49 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 133.33%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $91.11 million, showing a 10.38% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

FVRR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.84 per share and revenue of $361.94 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +159.15% and +7.28%, respectively.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Fiverr International. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Fiverr International presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Fiverr International's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 13.21. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 19.39.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 100, this industry ranks in the top 40% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

