FIVERR INTERNATIONAL Earnings Results: $FVRR Reports Quarterly Earnings

FIVERR INTERNATIONAL ($FVRR) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported earnings of $0.64 per share, missing estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company also reported revenue of $103,670,000, beating estimates of $103,425,592 by $244,408.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $FVRR stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
FIVERR INTERNATIONAL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 81 institutional investors add shares of FIVERR INTERNATIONAL stock to their portfolio, and 97 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 962,158 shares (+9638.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $30,529,273
- CONTOUR ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 513,285 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,286,533
- INVENOMIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 479,382 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,210,790
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 389,188 shares (+44.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,348,935
- CONNOR, CLARK & LUNN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD. added 356,035 shares (+92.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,296,990
- SUMMIT PARTNERS PUBLIC ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 292,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,265,160
- TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP added 281,344 shares (+121.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,927,045
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.