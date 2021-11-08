Fiverr (FVRR) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Fiverr International Ltd. FVRR is set to report third-quarter 2021 results on Nov 10.



For the third quarter, the company expects revenues of $68-$72 million, indicating 30-38% growth from the year-ago reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same stands at $70.9 million, suggesting growth of 35.4% from the prior-year quarter.



Further, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings is pegged at 3 cents per share, indicating a 75% decline from the year-ago reported figure.



The company beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and met the same once, the average earnings surprise being 45.47%.

Fiverr International Price and EPS Surprise

Fiverr International price-eps-surprise | Fiverr International Quote

Factors at Play

Fiverr’s deepening focus on international expansion is expected to have benefited its third-quarter 2021 performance. Growing momentum across its global marketplace, with the expansion to regional languages, is anticipated to have contributed well.



The company’s platform, which connects people offering logo, poster and brochure designing, photoshop editing, content marketing, web analytics, translation and other services with people outsourcing such work to freelancers, is expected to have benefited from the pandemic-led increasing work-from-home trend in the third quarter.



Further, Fiverr’s increasing traction in performance marketing is likely to have aided it in acquiring buyers in the to-be-reported quarter.



The company’s marketing efficiency, owing to positive trends in both organic and paid channels, is expected to have contributed to its performance in the quarter to be reported.



The impacts of its strong focus on product and technology enhancements are anticipated to get reflected in the upcoming results.



Fiverr’s accelerated Artificial Intelligence efforts through personalization and customer support are anticipated to have driven the third-quarter performance.



The growing momentum across its new industry stores, namely Gaming, E-commerce, Architecture and Politics is likely to have benefited the company in expanding catalog and gaining momentum across larger businesses in the quarter under review.



However, uncertainties related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic are anticipated to have been concerning in the quarter to be reported.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Fiverr this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Fiverr has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #2.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some stocks that you may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.



BellRing Brands BRBR has an Earnings ESP of +14.11% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.



Central Garden & Pet CENT currently has an Earnings ESP of +22.22% and a Zacks Rank of 2.



Diana Shipping DSX has an Earnings ESP of +5.88% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

