Fiverr (FVRR) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Fiverr International Ltd. FVRR is set to report second-quarter 2020 results on Aug 5.



For the second quarter, Fiverr expects revenues in the range of $35.5-$36.5 million, indicating 37-41% year-over-year growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same stands at $36.52 million, suggesting growth of 40.9% from the prior-year quarter.



Further, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter bottom line is pegged at a loss of 4 cents per share compared with a loss of 19 cents reported in the year-ago quarter.



The company beat estimates in each ofthe trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 43.8%.

Factors to Note

Fiverr’s platform, which connects people offering logo, poster and brochure designing, photoshop editing, content marketing, web analytics, translation and other services with people outsourcing such work to freelancers, might have benefited from the increasing remote working trend owing to coronavirus during the second quarter.



Further, its strong focus on product and technology enhancements is expected to get reflected in the to-be-reported results.



Also, the company’s marketing efficiency courtesy of positive trends in both organic and paid channels may have contributed to the performance in the quarter to be reported.



Moreover, the company’s focus on international expansion might have acted as a tailwind in the to-be-reported quarter. It expanded its global marketplace to two new languages —French and Spanish.



Strong momentum in performance marketing is also expected to have aided the company in acquiring new buyers in the to-be-reported quarter.



Additionally, the launch of four industry stores namely Gaming, E-commerce, Architecture and Politics are likely to have benefited the company in expanding catalog and gaining momentum across larger businesses during the quarter under review.



Furthermore, Fiverr’s accelerated Artificial Intelligence efforts through personalization and customer support might have driven the second-quarter performance.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Fiverr this time around.



Fiverr has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #2.

