Fiverr (FVRR) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Fiverr International Ltd. FVRR is set to report first-quarter 2021 results on May 6.



For the first quarter, the company expects revenues of $63-$65 million, indicating 84-90% growth from the year-ago reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same stands at $64.62 million, suggesting growth of 89.2% from the prior-year quarter.



Further, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter bottom line is pegged at a loss of 7 cents per share, whereas it reported a loss of 8 cents in the year-ago quarter.



The company beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average earnings surprise being 106.82%.

Factors at Play

Fiverr’s deepening focus on international expansion is expected to have benefited its first-quarter 2021 performance. Moreover, growing momentum across its global marketplace,with the expansion to French and Spanish languages, is anticipated to have contributed well.



Additionally, expansion into international markets, namely Brazil and Mexico, with payment options in the form of Boleto and Reis, is expected tohave benefited the company in the quarter under review.



Moreover, Fiverr’s platform, which connects people offering logo, poster and brochure designing, photoshop editing, content marketing, web analytics, translation and other services with people outsourcing such work to freelancers, is expected to have benefited from the increasing work-from-home trend, owing to the pandemic in the first quarter.



Further, the company’s increasing traction in performance marketing is likely to have aided it in acquiring buyers in the to-be-reported quarter.



Additionally, the impacts of its strong focus on product and technology enhancements are anticipated to get reflected in the to-be-reported results.



Also, the company’s marketing efficiency, owing to positive trends in both organic and paid channels, is expected to have contributed to its performance in the quarter to be reported.



Additionally, the launch of four industry stores namely Gaming, E-commerce, Architecture and Politics is likely to have benefited the company in expanding catalog and gaining momentum across larger businesses in the quarter under review.



Furthermore, Fiverr’s accelerated Artificial Intelligence efforts through personalization and customer support are anticipated to have driven the first-quarter performance.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Fiverrthis time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Fiverr has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3.

