Fiverr (FVRR) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Fiverr International Ltd. FVRR is set to report first-quarter 2022 results on May 11.



For the first quarter, the company expects revenues of $85-$87 million, indicating 24-27% growth from the year-ago reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $86.4 million, suggesting growth of 26.5% from the prior-year quarter’s reported number.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings is pegged at 4 cents per share. Notably, the company reported a loss of 1 cent per share in the year-ago quarter.

Factors at Play

Fiverr’s platform is expected to have benefited from the increasing remote working trend due to coronavirus in the first quarter. Notably, the platform connects people, offering logo, poster and brochure designing, photoshop editing, content marketing, web analytics, translation, and other services, with people outsourcing such work to freelancers.



The company's strong focus on product and technology enhancements is expected to get reflected in the to-be-reported results.

Fiverr International Price and EPS Surprise

Fiverr International price-eps-surprise | Fiverr International Quote

Its marketing efficiency, courtesy of positive trends in both organic and paid channels, is likely to have contributed to the performance in the quarter to be reported. Moreover, channel diversification is expected to have been a positive.



Fiverr’s deepening focus on international expansion is expected to have benefited its first-quarter performance. The growing momentum across its global marketplace, with the expansion to regional languages, is anticipated to have contributed well.



Fiverr’s increasing traction in performance marketing is likely to have aided it in acquiring buyers in the to-be-reported quarter.



The company’s accelerated Artificial Intelligence efforts through personalization and customer support are anticipated to have driven the first-quarter performance.



Its new personalized browsing experience, Fiverr Inspire, is likely to have aided it in gaining traction among buyers.



The growing momentum across its new industry stores, namely Gaming, E-commerce, Architecture and Politics, is likely to have benefited the company is expanding its catalog and gaining momentum across larger businesses in the quarter under review.



However, uncertainties related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic are anticipated to have been concerning in the quarter to be reported.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Fiverr this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Fiverr has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some stocks that you may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.



Analog Devices ADI has an Earnings ESP of +0.60% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Analog Devices is scheduled to release second-quarter fiscal 2022 results on May 18. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADI’s earnings is pegged at $2.12 per share, suggesting an increase of 37.7% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



Cisco Systems CSCO has an Earnings ESP of +0.84% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



Cisco Systems is set to report third-quarter fiscal 2022 results on May 18. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CSCO’s earnings is pegged at 86 cents per share, indicating an increase of 3.61% from the prior-year period’s reported figure.



Affirm AFRM has an Earnings ESP of +23.39% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



Affirm is scheduled to release third-quarter fiscal 2022 results on May 12. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AFRM’s loss is pegged at 50 cents per share, which is narrower than the prior-year quarter’s loss of 72 cents per share.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

