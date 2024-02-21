Fiverr (FVRR) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Fiverr International Ltd. FVRR is set to report fourth-quarter 2023 results on Feb 22.



For the fourth quarter, the company expects revenues of $88.1-$95.1 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 6-14%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $92.4 million, suggesting a rise of 11.1% from the prior-year quarter’s reported number.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at 52 cents per share, indicating a jump from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure of 26 cents.



Fiverr’s earnings beat estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average being 24.98%.

Fiverr International Price and EPS Surprise

Fiverr International price-eps-surprise | Fiverr International Quote

Factors to Consider

Fiverr’s solid momentum in its core marketplace is expected to have continued driving its top-line growth in the fourth quarter.



Strengthening position in the upmarket and continued migration of users to Fiverr Pro are expected to have contributed well. The addition of Promoted Gigs to Fiverr Pro is likely to have delivered an enhanced user experience.



An expanding partner base on Fiverr Certified is anticipated to have been positive.



The company's strong focus on product and technology enhancements is expected to get reflected in the quarterly results. Its accelerated Artificial Intelligence (AI) efforts are anticipated to have driven its performance.



The growing adoption of Fiverr Business Solutions is likely to have driven top-line growth.



The company’s growing take rate, driven by value-added services, is expected to have been a positive.



Its marketing efficiency, courtesy of positive trends in both organic and paid channels, is likely to have contributed to its performance in the quarter to be reported. Channel diversification is expected to have been another positive.



Fiverr’s deepening focus on international expansion is expected to have benefited its fourth-quarter performance. The growing momentum across its global marketplace, with the expansion to regional languages, is anticipated to have contributed well.



Also, strength in Fiverr Enterprise is expected to have aided the company in gaining momentum among various enterprises in the quarter under review.



Growing momentum in Fiverr Neo is expected to have aided the company’s presence in the freelancing market.



However, macroeconomic uncertainties are anticipated to have been concerning in the fourth quarter.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Fiverr this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, but that is not the case here, as mentioned below.



Fiverr has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



FVRR has a Zacks Rank #3 at present.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some stocks worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.



The Gap GPS has an Earnings ESP of +24.44% and sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Gap is set to announce fourth-quarter 2023 results on Mar 7. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GPS’ earnings is pinned at 19 cents per share, indicating growth from the year-ago quarter’s loss of 75 cents per share.



Eldorado Gold EGO has an Earnings ESP of +5.88% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



Eldorado Gold is set to announce fourth-quarter 2023 results on Feb 22. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EGO’s earnings is pinned at 21 cents per share, indicating growth of 50% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



Booking Holdings BKNG has an Earnings ESP of +2.07% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



Booking Holdings is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2023 results on Feb 22. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BKNG’s earnings is pegged at $29.69 per share, suggesting a jump of 20% from the prior-year quarter’s actual.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2023. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Gap, Inc. (GPS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fiverr International (FVRR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.