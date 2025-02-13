Fiverr (FVRR) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Wall Street analysts expect Fiverr International (FVRR) to post quarterly earnings of $0.69 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 23.2%. Revenues are expected to be $101.26 million, up 10.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Fiverr metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Take Rate' of 35.1%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 31.8%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Active buyers' reaching 3.66 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 4.1 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Spend per buyer' stands at $302.83. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $278.



