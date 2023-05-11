Fiverr Earnings: Is the Stock a Buy Right Now?

In this video, I will talk about Fiverr's (NYSE: FVRR) first-quarter earnings report and explain how the business is navigating an unpredictable environment and the rise of generative artificial intelligence (AI). While growth might have slowed down, the business is becoming more profitable.

*Stock prices used were from the trading day of May 10, 2023. The video was published on May 11, 2023.

10 stocks we like better than Walmart

When our analyst team has an investing tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Walmart wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

Stock Advisor returns as of May 8, 2023

Neil Rozenbaum has positions in Fiverr International. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Fiverr International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Neil is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.