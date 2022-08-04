Fiverr Earnings: The Good and the Bad

In this video, I will go over Fiverr's (NYSE: FVRR) second-quarter earnings and talk about how the business is performing in an unpredictable environment.

Revenue for the quarter was $85 million, up 13% year over year (YOY), missing the lower end of guidance. Active buyers reached 4.2 million (flat since Q4 2021), and spend per buyer is up 14% year over year to $259.

The company expects Q3 revenue to grow 9.5% at the midpoint to $81.5 million.

Fiverr lowered full-year guidance from 19% growth YOY to 13% at the midpoint, but it increased guidance on adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) from $13.5 million to $20.5 million at the midpoint.

Revenue from its Q2 2017 cohort is over five times the initial performance marketing investment.

Management said that in the current environment the company will look to deliver continuous EBITDA expansion and free cash flow rather than grow at any cost.

*Stock prices used were the closing prices of Aug. 3, 2022. The video was published on Aug. 4, 2022.

