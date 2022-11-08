Markets
FIVN

Five9 Spikes After Reporting Revenue Growth In Q3

November 08, 2022 — 10:54 am EST

(RTTNews) - Shares of Five9, Inc. (FIVN) are gaining more than 16 percent on Tuesday morning trade after the company reported an increase in third-quarter revenue, compared to the prior year.

Revenue for the third quarter increased to $198.34 million from $154.33 million last year.

For the fourth quarter, the company expects adjusted net income per share in the range of $0.40 to $0.42. Revenue is expected to be in the range of $204.0 to $205.0 million.

For the full year, the company projects adjusted earnings per share in the range of $1.35 to $1.37. Revenue is projected to be in the range of $774.5 to $775.5 million.

Currently, shares are at $53.92, up 14.53 percent from the previous close of $47.00 on a volume of 3,684,499.

