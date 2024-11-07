Five9 sees Q4 EPS 69c-71c, consensus 68c

Sees Q4 revenue $267M-$268M, consensus $261.2M
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on FIVN:
- FIVN Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?
- Jefferies software analysts hold an analyst/industry conference call
- Five9 appoints Ajay Awatramani as chief product officer
- Five9 price target lowered to $55 from $65 at Wells Fargo
- Legion Partners has stake in Five9, wants board seat, Reuters says
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.