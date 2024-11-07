Five9 reports Q3 EPS 67c, consensus 58c

Reports Q3 revenue $264.2M, consensus $255.1M. “We are very pleased to report strong third quarter results, which exceeded our guidance across all key metrics. Subscription revenue grew 20% year-over-year, and we achieved an adjusted EBITDA margin of 20%, helping drive robust operating cash flow of $41 million. With the acceleration of AI, CX is at an inflection point. We believe our AI-powered platform is at the forefront of enabling a hyper-personalized experience, continuous engagement, and seamless customer journeys, all while creating a pathway for durable growth. We are energized by the momentum we are seeing with our AI products and believe that the market opportunity ahead is stronger than ever.”

