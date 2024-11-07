News & Insights

Stocks

Five9 reports Q3 EPS 67c, consensus 58c

November 07, 2024 — 04:59 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Reports Q3 revenue $264.2M, consensus $255.1M. “We are very pleased to report strong third quarter results, which exceeded our guidance across all key metrics. Subscription revenue grew 20% year-over-year, and we achieved an adjusted EBITDA margin of 20%, helping drive robust operating cash flow of $41 million. With the acceleration of AI, CX is at an inflection point. We believe our AI-powered platform is at the forefront of enabling a hyper-personalized experience, continuous engagement, and seamless customer journeys, all while creating a pathway for durable growth. We are energized by the momentum we are seeing with our AI products and believe that the market opportunity ahead is stronger than ever.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on FIVN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FIVN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.