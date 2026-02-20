Five9 Q4 Earnings Surpass Expectations, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Five9, Inc. FIVN reported fourth-quarter 2025 earnings of 80 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.3%. FIVN’s fourth-quarter earnings jumped 1.3% from the year-ago quarter’s 79 cents.

FIVN’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 13.6%.

FIVN’s fourth-quarter revenues increased 8% year over year to $300.3 million and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.9%. FIVN’s performance was driven by a rise in subscription revenues, which grew 12% year over year due to traction in Enterprise AI revenues.

Five9, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Five9, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Five9, Inc. Quote

FIVN’s Q4 Results in Detail

For the fourth quarter, FIVN posted an adjusted non-GAAP gross profit of $189.47 million, representing a robust improvement from the year-ago quarter’s $176.85 million. FIVN’s adjusted non-GAAP gross margin in the fourth quarter of 2025 was 63.1%, down 40 basis points year over year.

FIVN’s non-GAAP operating income increased to $61.62 million from $49.52 million reported in the year-ago quarter. FIVN’s non-GAAP operating margin in the fourth quarter of 2025 was 20.5%, up from year-ago quarter’s 17.8%.

General & administrative (G&A) expenses on a non-GAAP basis increased to $18.2 million from $17.7 million in the year-ago quarter. G&A expenses accounted for 6.1% of quarterly revenues, down from 6.4% in the year-ago quarter.

Research & development (R&D) expenditures on a non-GAAP basis decreased to $26.2 million from $31.9 million in the year-ago quarter. R&D expenses accounted for 8.7% of fourth-quarter revenues, down from 11.5% in the year-ago quarter.

Non-GAAP sales & marketing costs of $67.7 million were up from $62.9 million. The same represented 22.6% of fourth-quarter revenues, in line with the year-ago quarter’s level.

FIVN’s Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

FIVN exited the reported quarter with cash and cash equivalents and marketable investments of $696.92 million compared with $676.2 million at the end of the prior quarter.

The company generated an operating cash flow of $83.6 million in the fourth quarter. The company reported a free cash flow of $67.3 million and a free cash flow margin of 22% in the fourth quarter.

FIVN’s Guidance for Q1 and 2026

Five9 expects 2026 revenues in the range of $1.247-$1.261 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FIVN’s 2026 revenues is pegged at $1.26 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 9.6%.

The company expects GAAP net income per share to be between 86 cents and 95 cents, assuming approximately 87.4 million diluted shares outstanding. Non-GAAP net income per share is anticipated in the range of $3.15-$3.21, based on roughly 78 million diluted shares outstanding. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FIVN’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $3.19, indicating year-over-year growth of 8.3%.

For the first quarter of fiscal 2026, Five9 forecasts revenues between $296.5 million and $302.5 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FIVN’s first-quarter 2026 revenues is pegged at $299.3 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 7%.

GAAP net income per share is projected in the range of 10-17 cents, with 86.4 million diluted shares outstanding, while non-GAAP net income per share is expected to be between 66 cents and 70 cents, assuming 77 million diluted shares outstanding. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FIVN’s first-quarter 2026 earnings is pegged at 67 cents, indicating year-over-year growth of 8.1%.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

FIVN currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Lam Research LRCX, Applied Materials AMAT and Amphenol APH are some better-ranked stocks that investors can consider in the Zacks Computer and Technology sector. Lam Research, Applied Materials and Amphenol carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Lam Research’s fiscal 2026 earnings is pegged at $5.26 per share, revised upward by 8.9% over the past 30 days and suggests a year-over-year increase of 27.1%. Lam Research shares have soared 176% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Applied Materials’ fiscal 2026 earnings has moved upward by 13.1% over the past seven days to $10.88 per share, calling for an increase of 15.5% year over year. Applied Materials shares have climbed 115% in trailing 12 months.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Amphenol’s 2026 earnings has been revised upward to $4.32 per share from $4.24 over the past 30 days. Amphenol shares have surged 123.7% over the past year.

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amphenol Corporation (APH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Five9, Inc. (FIVN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.