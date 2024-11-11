Five9 price target raised to $43 from $40 at Baird

Baird raised the firm’s price target on Five9 (FIVN) to $43 from $40 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm said they reported solid Q3 results, with upside to revenue and adjusted EBITDA. The company also raised full year guidance and stated that it was comfortable with current consensus revenue for 2025, with upside to EPS expectations.

