News & Insights

Stocks

Five9 price target raised to $43 from $40 at Baird

November 11, 2024 — 06:55 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Baird raised the firm’s price target on Five9 (FIVN) to $43 from $40 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm said they reported solid Q3 results, with upside to revenue and adjusted EBITDA. The company also raised full year guidance and stated that it was comfortable with current consensus revenue for 2025, with upside to EPS expectations.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on FIVN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FIVN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.