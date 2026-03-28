Five9 President's Share Sale Was Half Tax Bill, Half Trading Plan — Not a Red Flag

Key Points

8,293 shares directly sold for a transaction value of approximately $147,000 at a weighted average price of $17.78 per share across March 4 and March 5, 2026.

This disposal represented 2.81% of Dignan's direct holdings, reducing his position from 295,256 to 286,963 shares.

All shares were held and sold directly, with no indirect or derivative security involvement; post-transaction, Dignan retains only direct common stock holdings.

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Andy Dignan, President of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN), reported the sale of 8,293 shares of common stock in multiple open-market transactions on March 4 and March 5, 2026, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 8,293 Transaction value ~$147,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 286,963 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$5.23 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($17.78); post-transaction value based on March 5, 2026 market close ($17.78).

Key questions

How does this sale compare to Dignan's historical trading patterns?

The transaction follows a pattern of routine compensation-driven activity — part mandatory tax withholding on RSU vesting, part preplanned 10b5-1 sale rather than discretionary selling.

The transaction follows a pattern of routine compensation-driven activity — part mandatory tax withholding on RSU vesting, part preplanned 10b5-1 sale rather than discretionary selling. What proportion of Dignan's holdings was impacted, and what does he retain?

This transaction represented 2.8% of Dignan's direct shareholdings, leaving him with 286,963 directly held shares valued at approximately $5.23 million as of March 5, 2026; he holds no indirect or derivative positions.

This transaction represented 2.8% of Dignan's direct shareholdings, leaving him with 286,963 directly held shares valued at approximately $5.23 million as of March 5, 2026; he holds no indirect or derivative positions. Was this transaction part of a routine plan or a discretionary action?

The sales were conducted under a prearranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, indicating a pre-scheduled, systematic approach rather than discretionary or reactive selling.

The sales were conducted under a prearranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, indicating a pre-scheduled, systematic approach rather than discretionary or reactive selling. What is the current context for Five9's stock and insider ownership?

Following a one-year decline of 49% in Five9's share price (as of March 26, 2026), Dignan's direct holdings now account for approximately 0.37% of total shares outstanding, with all insider ownership being direct common stock.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close March 27, 2026) $15.12 Market capitalization $1.16 billion Revenue (TTM) $1.15 billion Net income (TTM) $39.42 million

* 1-year performance is calculated using March 26, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Provides a cloud-based contact center platform supporting voice, video, chat, email, social media, and API-driven customer interactions.

Generates revenue primarily through subscription-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) offerings for enterprise clients.

Serves customers across banking, financial services, business process outsourcing, healthcare, technology, and education sectors.

Five9 is a leading provider of cloud software for contact centers, enabling organizations to manage customer engagement across multiple digital and voice channels. The company leverages advanced technologies such as natural language processing and automatic speech recognition to enhance the efficiency and quality of customer interactions. With a scalable SaaS model and a diverse enterprise client base, Five9 maintains a competitive edge in the rapidly evolving contact center software industry.

What this transaction means for investors

The more structural point here: nearly 4,900 of the 8,293 shares sold were a mandatory tax withholding event tied to RSU vesting — Dignan didn't choose to sell those, the mechanics of the grant required it. The remaining 3,369 shares were sold under a 10b5-1 plan adopted six months prior. His SEC filing history history shows two parallel selling patterns — small monthly sales of around 700 shares and larger quarterly sells tied to RSU vesting — neither of which reflects a discretionary view on the stock. The stock is down roughly 41% over the past year, which is the more relevant backdrop. Five9 returned to GAAP profitability in 2025, posted 50% enterprise AI revenue growth in Q4, and guided 2026 revenue to approximately $1.25 billion, up roughly 9% from 2025. Dignan still holds 286,963 shares into that setup — this filing doesn't change that picture.

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Seena Hassouna has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Five9. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.