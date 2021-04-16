Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Is Carrying A Fair Bit Of Debt

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. As with many other companies Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) makes use of debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Five9's Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of December 2020, Five9 had US$643.3m of debt, up from US$209.6m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. On the flip side, it has US$603.5m in cash leading to net debt of about US$39.8m.

How Healthy Is Five9's Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGM:FIVN Debt to Equity History April 16th 2021

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Five9 had liabilities of US$103.6m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$681.0m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$603.5m and US$50.0m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total US$131.0m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

This state of affairs indicates that Five9's balance sheet looks quite solid, as its total liabilities are just about equal to its liquid assets. So it's very unlikely that the US$11.5b company is short on cash, but still worth keeping an eye on the balance sheet. Carrying virtually no net debt, Five9 has a very light debt load indeed. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Five9's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Over 12 months, Five9 reported revenue of US$435m, which is a gain of 33%, although it did not report any earnings before interest and tax. Shareholders probably have their fingers crossed that it can grow its way to profits.

Caveat Emptor

Even though Five9 managed to grow its top line quite deftly, the cold hard truth is that it is losing money on the EBIT line. To be specific the EBIT loss came in at US$8.5m. Considering that alongside the liabilities mentioned above does not give us much confidence that company should be using so much debt. Quite frankly we think the balance sheet is far from match-fit, although it could be improved with time. For example, we would not want to see a repeat of last year's loss of US$42m. So we do think this stock is quite risky. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example Five9 has 4 warning signs (and 1 which is concerning) we think you should know about.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

