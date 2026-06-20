A Five9 Insider Sold Nearly 30,000 Company Shares. Here's a Closer Look at the Transaction.

Key Points

Chief Admin. and Legal Officer Tiffany Meriweather sold 29,817 shares for a total transaction value of approximately $628,000 at an average price around $21.05 per share on May 13 and May 14, 2026.

This represented 9.58% of Meriweather's direct Five9 holdings at the time; direct ownership decreased from 311,115 to 281,298 shares post-sale.

The transaction size was the largest in Meriweather's recent selling cadence, accounting for most of the net shares sold since December 2025, and reflects capacity-driven sizing as holdings declined.

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Tiffany N. Meriweather, Chief Administrative and Legal Officer at Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN), reported the direct sale of 29,817 shares in open-market transactions on May 13 and May 14, 2026, according to the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 29,817 Transaction value $627,600 Post-transaction shares (direct) 281,298 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$5.92 million

Transaction and post-transaction values based on SEC Form 4 weighted average reported price ($21.05).

Key questions

How does this transaction compare to Meriweather's historical selling activity?

This was Meriweather's largest single direct sale to date, surpassing the previous high of 7,861 shares sold in September 2025 and exceeding the average of 12,618 shares per sale across four historical sell events.

This was Meriweather's largest single direct sale to date, surpassing the previous high of 7,861 shares sold in September 2025 and exceeding the average of 12,618 shares per sale across four historical sell events. What proportion of Meriweather's Five9 holdings did this sale represent?

The transaction accounted for 9.6% of direct holdings at the time, reducing direct ownership from 311,115 to 281,298 shares, with no indirect or derivative holdings reported post-sale.

The transaction accounted for 9.6% of direct holdings at the time, reducing direct ownership from 311,115 to 281,298 shares, with no indirect or derivative holdings reported post-sale. Was the transaction timed at a premium or discount to recent trading?

Shares were sold at a weighted average price of around $21.05 per share, roughly in line with the May 14, 2026 market close, and reflecting a period when Five9 shares had declined 22.40% over the previous year.

Shares were sold at a weighted average price of around $21.05 per share, roughly in line with the May 14, 2026 market close, and reflecting a period when Five9 shares had declined 22.40% over the previous year. What does the transaction indicate about selling cadence and capacity?

The elevated size of this transaction follows a period of incremental sales and reflects both the shrinking available share base and a shift to larger, less frequent trades as direct holdings decrease.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close May 14, 2026) $20.75 Market capitalization $1.72 billion Revenue (TTM) $1.17 billion Net income (TTM) $57.25 million

* 1-year performance is calculated using May 14, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Five9 offers a cloud-based contact center software platform supporting voice, video, chat, email, social media, and API integrations, with advanced features such as natural language processing and automatic speech recognition.

It generates revenue through recurring subscriptions and usage-based fees for its virtual contact center solutions delivered as software-as-a-service (SaaS).

The company serves enterprise and mid-market customers across industries including financial services, healthcare, technology, education, and business process outsourcing.

Five9 operates at scale in the cloud contact center market, leveraging a SaaS model to deliver mission-critical communication solutions. The company’s strategy focuses on providing omni-channel customer engagement tools and AI-driven automation to help businesses improve customer experience and operational efficiency.

Its competitive edge lies in its robust technology stack, diversified client base, and strong presence across multiple industry verticals.

What this transaction means for investors

The May 13 and May 14 sale of Five9 stock by Chief Administrative and Legal Officer Tiffany Meriweather came at a time when shares rebounded from a 52-week low of $13.29 reached in April. It appears Meriweather was capitalizing on the upswing to lock in gains.

The larger size of Meriweather’s sale compared to past transactions raises questions about her long-term outlook on Five9 stock. That said, she maintained a sizable equity stake of over 280,000 directly-held shares post-disposition.

Five9 shares have declined over the past year due to investor fears that artificial intelligence will take business away. AI agents can address some of the contact center functionality Five9 currently charges for.

However, the company’s excellent first-quarter performance caused shares to rise. Revenue increased 9% year over year to $305.3 million, demonstrating no impact from AI. In addition, Five9 did an outstanding job managing costs, resulting in Q1 net income of $18.4 million. This is a dramatic improvement from the prior year’s net income of $0.6 million.

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Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Five9. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.