Five9 (FIVN) Soars: Stock Adds 7.8% in Session

Five9, Inc. FIVN was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 8% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This breaks the recent trend of the company, as the stock is now trading above the volatile price range of $94.72 to $107.23 in the past one-month time frame.

The company has seen no estimate revisions over the past few months, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter hasn’t been in a trend either. The recent price action is encouraging though, so make sure to keep a close watch on this firm in the near future.

Five9 currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.

Five9, Inc. Price

Five9, Inc. price | Five9, Inc. Quote

A better-ranked stock in the Computer and Technology sector is MobileIron Inc MOBL, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

