Five9 (FIVN) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Five9, Inc (Symbol: FIVN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $84.16, changing hands as high as $86.45 per share. Five9, Inc shares are currently trading up about 5.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FIVN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FIVN's low point in its 52 week range is $46.61 per share, with $138.34 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $86.22.

