FIVE9 Earnings Results: $FIVN Reports Quarterly Earnings

FIVE9 ($FIVN) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported earnings of $0.62 per share, beating estimates of $0.49 by $0.13. The company also reported revenue of $279,710,000, beating estimates of $277,834,434 by $1,875,566.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $FIVN stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

FIVE9 Insider Trading Activity

FIVE9 insiders have traded $FIVN stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FIVN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL BURKLAND (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 25,189 shares for an estimated $970,190 .

. PANOS KOZANIAN (EVP, Product Engineering) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 15,238 shares for an estimated $575,146 .

. ANDY DIGNAN (President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 7,649 shares for an estimated $287,474 .

. BARRY ZWARENSTEIN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,804 shares for an estimated $221,623 .

. LEENA MANSHARAMANI (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 3,998 shares for an estimated $140,318.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

FIVE9 Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 170 institutional investors add shares of FIVE9 stock to their portfolio, and 143 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

FIVE9 Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FIVN in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/02/2025

Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 11/06/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for FIVE9, check out Quiver Quantitative's $FIVN forecast page.

FIVE9 Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FIVN recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $FIVN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $45.5.

Here are some recent targets:

James Fish from Piper Sandler set a target price of $46.0 on 11/08/2024

on 11/08/2024 Gil Luria from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $45.0 on 11/08/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.