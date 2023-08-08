Five9 Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for FIVN

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Five9, Inc (Symbol: FIVN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $69.33, changing hands as low as $69.25 per share. Five9, Inc shares are currently trading down about 13.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FIVN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, FIVN's low point in its 52 week range is $46.61 per share, with $120.385 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $70.89.
