Five9 (BIT:1FIVN) Price Target Decreased by 14.30% to 24.18

The average one-year price target for Five9 (BIT:1FIVN) has been revised to €24.18 / share. This is a decrease of 14.30% from the prior estimate of €28.22 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €16.57 to a high of €42.62 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 54.53% from the latest reported closing price of €15.65 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 452 funds or institutions reporting positions in Five9. This is an decrease of 149 owner(s) or 24.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1FIVN is 0.13%, an increase of 21.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.24% to 89,346K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pictet Asset Management Holding holds 6,005K shares representing 7.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,005K shares , representing a decrease of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1FIVN by 16.60% over the last quarter.

Voss Capital holds 5,895K shares representing 7.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,550K shares , representing an increase of 22.82%.

Van Berkom & Associates holds 3,596K shares representing 4.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,809K shares , representing an increase of 21.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1FIVN by 5.76% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 2,616K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,621K shares , representing a decrease of 0.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1FIVN by 56.87% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,380K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,208K shares , representing an increase of 7.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1FIVN by 6.23% over the last quarter.

