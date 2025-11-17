Five9 (BIT:1FIVN) Price Target Decreased by 12.34% to 29.70

The average one-year price target for Five9 (BIT:1FIVN) has been revised to €29.70 / share. This is a decrease of 12.34% from the prior estimate of €33.89 dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €19.21 to a high of €53.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 64.11% from the latest reported closing price of €18.10 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 611 funds or institutions reporting positions in Five9. This is an increase of 44 owner(s) or 7.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1FIVN is 0.16%, an increase of 11.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.56% to 97,988K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pictet Asset Management Holding holds 5,644K shares representing 7.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,702K shares , representing a decrease of 1.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1FIVN by 11.59% over the last quarter.

FSCSX - Software and IT Services Portfolio holds 5,219K shares representing 6.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,482K shares , representing an increase of 33.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1FIVN by 10.96% over the last quarter.

Voss Capital holds 3,250K shares representing 4.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Van Berkom & Associates holds 2,809K shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,845K shares , representing a decrease of 1.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1FIVN by 12.33% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 2,621K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,571K shares , representing an increase of 1.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1FIVN by 52.99% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.