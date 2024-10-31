Five9 appoints Ajay Awatramani as chief product officer

Five9 (FIVN) announced the appointment of Ajay Awatramani as chief product officer, or CPO. With over 25 years of product experience and a proven track record of driving software innovation, Awatramani will lead Five9’s product strategy and product vision as the company continues to enhance its AI and CX offerings. Awatramani joins Five9 after serving as chief product officer of AI-powered workforce agility platform Cornerstone OnDemand.

