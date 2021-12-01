Five-year Strategy Benefits H&R Block (HRB) Amid High Debt

H&R Block, Inc. HRB shares have appreciated 28.3% in the past year, against a 18.8% decline of the industry it belongs to. The company is currently benefiting from a solid five-year strategy and shareholder-friendly measures.

H&R Block reported a first-quarter fiscal 2022 loss (excluding 7 cents from non-recurring items) of 78 cents per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.05. Operating revenues of $192.6 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 14.8%.

How is H&R Block Doing?

H&R Block has a five-year strategy called Block Horizons in place. The strategy is focused on utilizing human expertise and technological infrastructure to drive innovation. It aims at building strong relationships with small businesses through Wave and Block Advisors, developing Emerald Card as a consumer-centric, mobile-first solution for the underbanked, and making taxation faster and more personalized through integrating human expertise with digital tools. Block Horizons is expected to help the company generate sustainable revenues and boost operating profit, improve return on investments, and maintain a strong balance sheet and liquidity position.

H&R Block has a consistent track record of returning capital to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. The company paid out $195.1 million, $204.9 million and $205.5 million as dividends in fiscal years 2021, 2020 and 2019, respectively. It repurchased shares worth $191.3 million, $256.2 million and $189.9 million, respectively, in 2021, 2020 and 2019.

Meanwhile, H&R Block’s cash and cash equivalent balance of $1.03 billion at the end of first-quarter fiscal 2021 was well below the debt level of $1.98 billion, underscoring that the company doesn’t have enough cash to meet its debt burden.

