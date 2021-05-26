Markets

Five-Year Note Auction Attracts Modestly Above Average Demand

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Continuing this week's series of announcements of the results of its long-term securities auctions, the Treasury Department revealed Wednesday that this month's auction of $61 billion worth of five-year notes attracted modestly above average demand.

The five-year note auction drew a high yield of 0.788 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.49.

The Treasury also sold $61 billion worth of five-year notes last month, drawing a high yield of 0.849 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.31.

The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.

The ten previous five-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.40.

The Treasury revealed on Tuesday that this month's auction of $60 billion worth of two-year notes also attracted above average demand.

On Thursday, the Treasury is scheduled to announce the results of this month's auction of $62 billion worth of seven-year notes.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular