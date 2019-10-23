Five-Year Note Auction Attracts Modestly Above Average Demand

(RTTNews) - On Wednesday, the Treasury Department announced the results of this month's sale of $41 billion worth of five-year notes, revealing the auction attracted modestly above average demand.

The five-year note auction drew a high yield of 1.570 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.41.

Last month, the Treasury also sold $41 billion worth of five-year notes, drawing a high yield of 1.600 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.32.

The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.

The ten previous five-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.35.

Looking ahead, the Treasury is due to announce the results of its auction of $32 billion worth of seven-year notes on Thursday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.