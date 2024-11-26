Five-Year Note Auction Attracts Modestly Above Average Demand

(RTTNews) - The Treasury Department continued this week's series of announcements of the results of its long-term securities auctions on Tuesday, revealing this month's auction of $70 billion worth of five-year notes attracted modestly above average demand.

The ten-year note auction drew a high yield of 4.197 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.43.

Last month, the Treasury also sold $70 billion worth of five-year notes, drawing a high yield of 4.138 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.39.

The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.

The ten previous five-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.38.

On Monday, the Treasury revealed this month's auction of $69 billion worth of two-year notes also attracted above average demand.

The Treasury is scheduled to announce the results of this month's auction of $44 billion worth of seven-year notes on Wednesday.

