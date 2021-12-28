Five-Year Note Auction Attracts Modestly Above Average Demand

(RTTNews) - After reporting modestly above average demand for this month's two-year note auction on Monday, the Treasury Department revealed Tuesday that this month's auction of $57 billion worth of five-year notes also attracted slightly above average demand.

The five-year note auction drew a high yield of 1.263 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.41.

The Treasury sold $59 billion worth of five-year notes last month, drawing a high yield of 1.319 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.34.

The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.

The ten previous five-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.37.

Looking ahead, the Treasury is scheduled to announce the results of this month's auction of $56 billion worth of seven-year notes on Wednesday.

