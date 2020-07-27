Markets

Five-Year Note Auction Attracts Below Average Demand

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - After revealing weaker than expected demand for its two-year note auction earlier on Tuesday, the Treasury Department announced that its auction of $49 billion worth of five-year notes also attracted weaker than average demand.

The five-year note auction drew a high yield of 0.288 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.32.

Last month, the Treasury sold $47 billion worth of five-year notes, drawing a high yield of 0.330 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.58.

The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.

The ten previous five-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.46.

The Treasury Department is due to announce the results of its auction of $44 billion worth of seven-year notes on Tuesday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular