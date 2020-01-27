Five-Year Note Auction Attracts Below Average Demand

(RTTNews) - After announcing the results of its auction of two-year notes earlier today, the Treasury Department revealed Monday afternoon that this month's auction of $41 billion worth of five-year notes attracted below average demand.

The five-year note auction drew a high yield of 1.448 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.33.

Last month, the Treasury also sold $41 billion worth of five-year notes, drawing a high yield of 1.756 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.49.

The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.

The ten previous five-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.40.

Looking ahead, the Treasury is due to announce the results of its auction of $32 billion worth of seven-year notes on Tuesday.

