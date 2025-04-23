Markets

Five-Year Note Auction Attracts Average Demand

April 23, 2025 — 01:13 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Continuing this week's series of announcements of the results of its long-term securities auctions, the Treasury Department on Wednesday revealed this month's auction of $70 billion worth of five-year notes attracted average demand.

The five-year note auction drew a high yield of 3.995 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.41.

The Treasury also sold $70 billion worth of five-year notes last month, drawing a high yield of 4.100 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.33.

The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.

The ten previous five-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.39.

On Tuesday, the Treasury Department revealed this month's auction of $69 billion worth of two-year notes attracted below average demand.

The Treasury is scheduled to announce the results of this month's auction of $44 billion worth of seven-year notes on Thursday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.