Five-Year Note Auction Attracts Above Average Demand

(RTTNews) - Continuing this week's series of announcement of the results of its long-term securities auctions, the Treasury Department revealed Wednesday that this month's sale of $43 billion worth of five-year notes attracted above average demand.

The five-year note auction drew a high yield of 3.749 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.58.

Last month, the Treasury also sold $43 billion worth of five-year notes, drawing a high yield of 3.500 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.54.

The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.

The ten previous five-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.45.

On Tuesday, the Treasury revealed this month's auction of $42 billion worth of two-year notes attracted well above average demand.

The Treasury is due to announce the results of this month's auction of $35 billion worth of seven-year notes on Thursday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.