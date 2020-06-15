Five Ways to Invest in your Financial Health Now

By Catherine Coley, CEO of Binance.US

As even the hardest-hits parts of America begin to re-open after lockdown, one thing’s for sure: the way Americans look at health has forever changed. Physical health, mental and emotional health, and also financial health. Covering our mouths and washing hands aside as unemployment rates rise, and as the government pumps more cash into the economy, Americans are taking a long hard look at their financial health. Unemployment rates, the value of the dollar, and the rate of inflation all have a major impact on how comfortable or confident we are with our personal finances. Pandemic or not, economic downturns are inevitable. However, we can take steps to make sure that we’re making financially healthy decisions to ensure that when we emerge from this, we’ll be stronger, more resilient, and more conscious of our financial fitness. Ultimately, this will give us the freedom to make more choices for ourselves and take control of our lives again.

Defining financial health

If you go through life without a check-up from the doctor, everything might be going well until it isn’t. Similar to your physical health, lots of factors go into your financial health that are worth routinely checking on-- do you save more money than you spend, do you have enough money prepared for eventual retirement, do you invest to earn more from your savings, does your income suit the lifestyle planned for and do you have enough saved for emergencies? You can also measure your financial fitness in how comfortable you are navigating different investments, be it investments, be it commodities, digital assets or real estate.

The relationship between individual wealth and government decisions

As the government scrambles to keep the economy afloat with stimulus packages, individuals, small businesses and corporations alike see how fragile the balance is between the economy, the value of the dollar, and Americans’ financial health. Money may be printable, but making more of it doesn’t increase its purchasing power--it only increases the amount of cash moving around the economy. With more money distributed to consumers, they can pay for more, but if providers have the same amount of goods and services, they’ll have to respond to the increased demand by raising prices. The more the cost of goods and services rise, the less the dollar is worth--also known as inflation.

While we are bearing witness to record unemployment levels, the implication of rising prices on necessities such as food can get scary fast. It’s true there’s not much the average citizen can do about inflation rates. But there are things you can do to make sure you’re taking care of your financial health whatever the circumstances.

What you can do

Here are the steps you can take to make sure you’re practicing good financial health:

1. Stick to a budget--and save

It can be hard to create a budget and stick to it--after all, there’s a lot of Star Wars memorabilia out there. No one? Just me? Okay. No, but seriously--whether you’re ordering in or ordering stuff online, it can be hard to track your spending and keep to a budget. Luckily, there are lots of great budgeting apps where you can list your goals, link your accounts and track your spending. And hey--you’re not going out right now, so this is the best time to start.

2. Build an emergency fund

According to a January study, only 41% of Americans would be able to cover a $1000 emergency. The same study found that emergencies usually cost up to $3500--and a large percentage of the rest would have to rely on loans or advances on credit cards. However, emergency funds are something you can start to build now. Usually, three to six months of your necessary expenses will cover it. We’re all stuck at home anyway, so it’s a little easier than usual to save money--fun, easy and cheap recipes are the virtual watercooler gossip of the day.

3. Educate yourself on financial literacy

One thing that most American high schools and colleges don’t teach you? Basic financial literacy. How to create budgets, how to pay your taxes, how to reach targeted savings goals. It’s really important, but much like how there’s no formal class on resume writing, it’s information you have to find for yourself. Lucky for us again--there are a ton of resources online, from advice from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau to free financial literacy classes.

4. Manage your debt

Ever shoved bank and credit card statements to the back of the drawer, where you don’t have to look at them? I know I have. In order to manage your debt effectively, you need to know how much you owe, and who you’re paying. In February, the student debt number hit $1.6 trillion. That means you’re far from alone, and you have absolutely nothing to feel bad about. If you’ve lost access to some or all of your income, make sure you’re checking online for solutions--you may be able to request lower payment thresholds, or be eligible for additional support during Covid-19, such as this relief for student debt. You can build the amount into that budget we talked about, and as long as you’re making the minimum payment every month, you’ll have made a dent in your debt before you know it.

5. Diversify your portfolio

Investing might be considered playing on hardcore mode, but moving towards a mobile first society means that investing is easier than ever, even gamified. Nowadays, you can invest the equivalent of your pocket change in a diverse range of assets--be it commodities, ETFs, mutual funds, digital assets. If you’d invested 20 dollars in Amazon in 1997, you would have over two thousand dollars today, just from that one share. Of course, not every company will be Amazon. You’ll want to do research into the assets you buy--make sure you have a full grasp of the commodity’s financials. And nowadays, we’re not talking about commodities alone. Bitcoin, for example, rose nine million percent since its conception in 2009, and is now considered the best performing asset over the last 10 years.

While we can’t control the impact COVID-19 is having on the economy, we can be sure we’re leaving lockdown better than we came in. And that starts with all aspects of your health--physical, mental and financial. It can be overwhelming to watch reports about unemployment and the recession, but it's important to focus on what you can do. Even if you are unemployed, there are ways to step into investing and saving. These days have lots of ups and downs but at least we are all on the same playing field. We have to be mindful of our physical health, and while doing so, we can bolster our financial health by looking for ways to save money and to educate ourselves so that we emerge more resilient in 2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.