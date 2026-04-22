FIVE vs. DLTR: Which Discount Retail Stock Has Better Upside Now?

Five Below, Inc. FIVE and Dollar Tree, Inc. DLTR are two leading players in the U.S. value retail sector, catering to budget-conscious consumers through differentiated merchandising strategies and compelling price propositions. Five Below, with a market capitalization of roughly $13 billion, has carved out a unique niche as a specialty value retailer focused on trend-driven products targeting Gen Alpha, Gen Z and millennial shoppers. The company operates more than 1,900 stores across the United States, offering a dynamic assortment spanning toys, beauty, fashion, tech accessories and seasonal merchandise, all anchored in a fun, discovery-driven shopping experience.



Conversely, Dollar Tree, with a market capitalization of approximately $21 billion, operates a vast network of more than 9,200 stores across North America, serving a broad and diverse customer base. Its business model is built on extreme value retailing, historically centered around a fixed price point but increasingly evolving toward a multi-price assortment strategy. This approach allows Dollar Tree to expand category breadth, enhance basket size and improve merchandising flexibility while maintaining its strong value perception among consumers.



Both retailers are operating in a rapidly evolving consumer environment, shaped by inflationary pressures, shifting spending habits and intensifying competition within the discount retail space. Against this backdrop, investors are increasingly focused on identifying which of these value-focused retailers offers the more compelling upside opportunity.

The Case for FIVE

Five Below is undergoing a meaningful transformation, driven by a sharper focus on its core customer and a more agile, trend-responsive merchandising strategy. Comparable sales increased 15.4% in fourth-quarter fiscal 2025, driven by a balanced mix of transaction growth of 7% and ticket expansion of 8%. This indicates that momentum is supported by rising customer traffic and higher spending per visit. The consistency of growth across categories, store formats and income cohorts reinforces the structural strength of its business model.



Customer engagement trends remain highly encouraging, supported by a well-executed shift toward a customer-centric strategy. By focusing on Gen Alpha, Gen Z and millennial parents, the company has strengthened its relevance across key demographics. Its transition toward social media and creator-led marketing has enhanced reach and responsiveness to trends. This has enabled Five Below to drive consistent traffic gains while laying the foundation for higher repeat purchases through emerging CRM capabilities.



Five Below’s pricing and merchandising strategy strengthens its competitive positioning. Approximately 80% of units remain priced at $5 and below, preserving its core value appeal, while expansion into higher price points such as $7, $10 and $15 has driven higher average unit retail. This evolution, combined with consistent product newness and broad category offerings, supports improved conversion and customer engagement.



Store expansion remains a key long-term growth driver, with the company ending the year with 1,921 stores after adding 150 net new locations, representing 8.5% growth. Strong performance in newer markets, including record-breaking openings in the Pacific Northwest, validates the scalability of the concept. With significant white-space opportunity still available, disciplined expansion continues to support a long runway for consistent growth.



Operational execution has improved meaningfully, supported by better in-stock levels and optimized store labor models. Enhanced cross-functional coordination is driving more efficient product flow and store execution. These improvements are translating into a better customer experience and higher productivity. Combined with ongoing store expansion and margin growth, Five Below is well-positioned for sustained earnings momentum.

The Case for DLTR

Dollar Tree is leveraging its scale and value positioning to deliver steady performance in a challenging macro environment. The company reported 5% comparable sales growth in fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 due to 6.3% increase in average ticket. Strong seasonal demand and improved assortment mix contributed to the performance. This reflects solid execution despite external pressures.



A central pillar of Dollar Tree’s strategy is its transition to a multi-price model, which is expanding assortment flexibility and driving higher basket sizes. Multi-price represented approximately 16% of total sales, with converted stores delivering stronger productivity and improved customer engagement. The strategy is also enhancing discretionary category performance, particularly in seasonal, party and toy segments.



The company’s broad customer reach remains a significant strength, with its U.S. household base expanding to a record 102 million, including 6.5 million net new households in the quarter. This growth highlights strong relevance across income groups, particularly as consumers increasingly seek value amid macroeconomic pressures. The ability to attract both core and trade-down customers supports stable demand trends.



Dollar Tree is also investing in store expansion and network optimization to support long-term growth. The company plans to open 400 gross new stores while closing 75 locations, reflecting a disciplined approach to footprint expansion. Alongside new store growth, efforts to improve store conditions and productivity are expected to enhance returns and drive incremental sales.



However, certain headwinds remain. Traffic trends have been impacted by pricing resets, with a modest decline of 1.2% in the fourth quarter, although management noted sequential improvement as the period progressed. The company also continues to face tariff exposure and cost pressures, including higher freight and labor expenses, which could weigh on margins in the near term.

How Does the Zacks Consensus Estimate Compare for FIVE & DLTR?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Five Below’s current fiscal-year sales and EPS implies growth of 11.3% and 20.2%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s actuals. For the next fiscal year, the consensus estimate indicates a 9.6% rise in sales and 13.5% growth in earnings. The consensus estimate for EPS for the current fiscal year has increased 12 cents to $8.02 over the past 30 days, while for the next fiscal year, it has improved by 17 cents to $9.10.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Dollar Tree’s current fiscal-year sales and EPS implies growth of 6.5% and 17.4%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s actuals. For the next fiscal year, the consensus estimate indicates a 6.2% rise in sales and 10.8% growth in earnings. The consensus estimate for EPS for the current fiscal year has increased 1 cent to $6.75 over the past 30 days, while for the next fiscal year, it has been unchanged at $7.48.



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Stock Performances of FIVE & DLTR

Over the past three months, shares of Five Below have jumped 24.5%, whereas Dollar Tree has lost 19.5%.



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Dive Into Stock Valuations of FIVE & DLTR

Five Below is trading at a forward price-to-sales (P/S) multiple of 2.43, above its median of 1.80 in the last three years. Dollar Tree’s forward 12-month P/S multiple sits at 0.98, above its median of 0.91 in the last three years.



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FIVE or DLTR: Which Is the Better Bet Now?

Five Below emerges as the stronger investment candidate, underpinned by its accelerating comparable sales growth, expanding store base and evolving pricing strategy. Trend-driven merchandising, social-led engagement and consistent product refresh cycles enable the company to capture demand and drive higher spending per visit. Continued unit expansion and margin improvement support its long-term growth trajectory.



While Dollar Tree benefits from a resilient value-focused model, broad customer reach and large-scale operations, ongoing cost pressures and traffic softness weigh on near-term performance. In contrast, Five Below’s stronger earnings momentum and recent performance highlight it as the better option for investors seeking upside potential.



While Five Below currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Dollar Tree has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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