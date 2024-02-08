News & Insights

Five US Marines confirmed dead in helicopter crash near San Diego

February 08, 2024 — 08:29 am EST

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Five U.S. Marines were confirmed dead after their helicopter crashed in a remote area outside of San Diego while on a training flight during a fierce winter storm, the U.S. Marines Corps said on Thursday.

Their CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter went down in Pine Valley, a hilly remote area east of the city, on Tuesday night as it was headed to the Marine Corps Air Station in Miramar, California, the Marine Corps said in a statement.

The remains of the crew members were found during a search and rescue effort carried out by the Marines and local authorities.

"It is with a heavy hear and profound sadness that I share the loss of five outstanding Marines," Major General Michael Borgschulte said in the statement.

The helicopter departed from the Creech Air Force Base in Nevada about 40 miles (60 km) northwest of Las Vegas on Tuesday night and flew into rainy and snowy weather as it headed west. About eight hours later it was reported overdue.

