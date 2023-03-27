Five Things to Know in Crypto Today: XRP at $0.48 on SEC v Ripple Hopes

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights:

MicroStrategy acquires $150 million in BTC and settles Silvergate Loan.

XRP leads the top 100 by market cap as investor expectations of a Ripple victory in the SEC v Ripple case gain momentum.

G7 prepares for detailed discussions to ramp up regulatory controls to protect investors and drive business transparency.

Crypto Market Sees Red as Investors Await New Catalyst

This morning, the crypto market cap fell by $6.47 billion to $1,130 billion. The downside came despite a bullish European equity session and the NASDAQ Composite Index pointing to a bullish US morning session.

Regulatory uncertainty likely contributed to the decoupling from the NASDAQ and Dow, which looks also set for a bullish Monday session.

Easing banking sector jitters left bitcoin (BTC) and the broader crypto market in the red. Investors likely rotated out of the crypto market, with buying opportunities presenting themselves on the European and US equity markets.

However, the losses were modest despite the lingering crypto market headwinds. Hopes of a Ripple win in the ongoing SEC v Ripple case cushioned the downside.

There are no US economic indicators to influence investor sentiment this afternoon. The lack of stats will leave Fed chatter and banking sector-related news to provide market direction beyond the crypto news wires.

MicroStrategy Increased Bitcoin Stake in Q1

On Friday, MicroStrategy Inc. (MSTR) acquired 6,455 bitcoins (BTC) at an average price of $23,238 per BTC between February 16 and March 23, 2023.

According to the SEC filing, MicroStrategy acquired the BTC in cash. The purchase took the total BTC holding to approximately 138,955 BTC. Inclusive of fees and expenses, the aggregate purchase price was $4.14 billion (Approx.), with an average purchase price of $29,817 (Approx.) per BTC.

MicroStrategy also disclosed the voluntary prepayment of an approximately $161.0 million collateralized loan to Silvergate Bank (SI).

Bitcoin had a muted response to the news. This morning, BTC was down 0.79% to $27,758. Based on the current value, MicroStrategy is in the hole by approximately $283 million.

On Friday, MicroStrategy Inc fell by 2.44% to $256.90 versus a NASDAQ Composite Index gain of 0.31%.

XRP Leads the Top 100 on Hopes of a Ripple Victory

It was a breakout morning for XRP, with rising hopes of a Ripple victory in the ongoing SEC v Ripple case drawing buyers in from the crypto sidelines.

There were no SEC v Ripple updates to influence buyer appetite. However, comments from Ripple CEO Monica Long and Amicus Curiae attorney John Deaton supported an XRP return to $0.48.

At the time of writing, XRP was up 7.55% to $0.48216.

G7 Target the Next Summit to Drive Crypto Regulation

On Sunday, Kyodo News reported G7 plans to drive for more stringent crypto regulations to drive business transparency and project consumers. Finance ministers and central bankers will build up crypto-related discussions in preparation for a pre-Summit meeting in mid-May.

