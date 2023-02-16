US Markets

Five students wounded in Michigan State shooting still critical, police say

February 16, 2023 — 10:29 am EST

Written by Brendan O'Brien for Reuters ->

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Five students who were wounded in a shooting at Michigan State University remain in critical condition, four days after a gunman entered two buildings at the school and opened fire, killing three other students, police said on Thursday.

The gunman, identified as Anthony Dwayne McRae of Lansing, Michigan, shot himself to death after the rampage on Monday night. McRae had no known affiliation to the university in East Lansing, about 90 miles (145 km) northwest of Detroit.

On Monday night, police say McRae entered Berkey Hall, an academic building on the school's northern campus, and began shooting. He then fled to another nearby building and opened fire there before police arrived.

Police located the suspect's body about 3.8 miles away from the campus at 11:35 p.m., about three hours after the first report of a shooting.

