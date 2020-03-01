Five Stocks To Watch For The Coming Week (COST, NIO, TGT, TLRY, ZM)

The stock market got slammed this week by fears that COVID-19, better known as the coronavirus, will inflict acute damage to the global economy and supply chains. The market logged its worst weekly plunge since the Great Recession of 2008. Unlike 2008, however, we can’t rely on central bankers to fix this. And this begs the question, are stocks headed for a bear market?

On Friday the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 357.28 points, or 1.4%, to close at 25,409.36. Some investors are seeing that decline as a win given that during Friday’s session the Blue Chip index, which twice this week lost more than 1,000 points, was again lower Friday by more than 1,000 points. The S&P 500 Index meanwhile dropped 24.54 points, or 0.8%, to end at 2,954.22, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index managed a gain of less than a point to finish at 8,567.37.

For the week, the Dow suffered a 12.4% plunge, the S&P 500 lost 11.5%, while the Nasdaq shed 10.5%. As it stands, all three major averages are now in correction territory, which is defined as a decline of at least 10% from their all-time high. If they reach a 20% decline they then enter bear market territory. Fear of global recession, as an affect of the coronavirus, is the main concern.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Friday tried to alleviate some of that concern, saying that the central bank was “closely monitoring” the coronavirus epidemic, which the market interpreted as a hint that the Fed will likely cut interest rates to support the economy. But is that what the market needs? For stocks to bottom, the news flow, or confirmed coronavirus cases, would have to level off. Conversely, stocks will continue to plunge if new infections continue to rise.

So what now? It’s hard to ignore the buying opportunity the market has presented, particularly for investors who were on the sidelines sitting on cash. It’s also a time to for investors to rebalance portfolios, even if it means booking some losses and moving on to better stocks. On my shopping list this week were companies that generate strong cash flows, pay good yields and were trading at cheap valuations. You also can’t ignore stocks that are considered part of the “stay at home economy,” including Zoom Video (ZM) which reports earnings this week.

All told, no one knows how widespread the virus will become. But keeping a level head and applying sound investment principles is the best way to mitigate its impact to your portfolio. This also includes growing your cash position so you’re ready for any more bad news that may emerge. For now, here are this week’s stocks to keep an eye on.

Tilray (TLRY) - Reports after the close, Monday, Mar. 2

Wall Street expects Tilray to report a per-share loss of 38 cents on revenue of $55.52 million. This compares to the year-ago quarter when it reported a per-share loss of 33 cents on revenue of $15.53 million.

What to watch: 2019 was rough for cannabis stocks as doubts over legalization has caused investors to rethink interest in the sector. While some estimates suggest the legal cannabis industry can grow between $50 billion and $75 billion in annual revenue in the next ten years, it’s not clear which cannabis company will dominate that market. Not leaving it up to chance, Tilray has begun to acquire assets in various segments of the worldwide cannabis market. Its deal for Manitoba Harvest, the world’s largest hemp food company, is one example. The company has also set its sights on high-margin medical marijuana patients. How much of this diversification gives it the competitive advantage that is needed to make it investment-worthy?

Target (TGT) - Reports before the open, Tuesday, Mar. 3

Wall Street expects Target to earn $1.66 per share on revenue of $23.47 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $1.53 per share on revenue of $22.98 billion.

What to watch: The consumer is strong and remains the driving force of the U.S. economy. Just as important, big-box retail is not dead, as evidenced by the strong earnings results and forecasts just delivered from Walmart (WMT). Can Target keep up the pace? Target has been one of the better performers in the retail sector, with its shares up 42% over the past year, thanks to the company’s e-commerce initiatives. But with concerns about the coronavirus, Target will need strong top- and bottom-line results, solid digital growth and upside guidance to keep Wall Street excited about its direction.

Nio Limited (NIO) - Reports before the open, Tuesday, Mar. 3

Wall Street expects Nio to report a per-share loss of 33 cents on revenue of $405.33 million. This compares to the year-ago quarter when it reported a per-share loss of 50 cents on revenue of $512.21 million.

What to watch: The Chinese electric vehicle maker, which has been scrutinized for its capital position, is dispelling some of those funding concerns. Once cash-strapped, Nio last week came to terms with Hefei’s city government on a fundraising of more than $1.42 billion, which also included new manufacturing facilities. The news sent its share price surging 30% last week. Vying to become the next Tesla (TSLA), Nio in November signed a deal with Mobileye which is owed by Intel (INTC). Nio will manufacture Mobileye’s robotaxis, which Intel views as a necessary precursor to consumer autonomous vehicles which it sees as a strategic growth initiative. On Tuesday Nio will need to guide in a manner that suggests confidence it can fulfill its commitment to Mobileye.

Zoom Video (ZM) - Reports after the close, Wednesday, Mar. 4

Wall Street expects Zoom to earn 7 cents per share on revenue of $176.86 million. This compares to the previous quarter when earnings came to 9 cent per share on revenue of $166.59 million.

What to watch: As the market has plunged, Zoom stock has skyrocketed nearly 50% this month. It is one of a basket of work-at-home (and learn-at-home) companies that are seen as beneficiaries during the coronavirus outbreak. But has it become a bubble? Zoom aims to disrupt the video conferencing market, which, is riddled with technical issues despite a decade-long attempts by larger players to simplify the experience. Zoom’s video-first platform, which is based on the cloud, is disruptive in its ease of use. Combined with its higher-quality video offering and its 24/7/365 customer support, the company has attracted a loyal customer base. On Wednesday Wall Street will want to see how this loyalty translate to consistent profits.

Costco (COST) - Reports after the close, Thursday, Mar. 5

Wall Street expects Costco to earn $2.06 per share on revenue of $38.24 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $2.01 per share on revenue of $35.40 billion.

What to watch: The largest warehouse retailer in the U.S. will report second quarter fiscal 2020 earnings Thursday after the closing bell. Costco’s earnings profile has made it a standout in retail over the years, with a business model that most analysts continue to praise. The company continues to find ways not only to grow its membership total, it’s also getting its club members to spend more. In Q1 Costco reported a 5% price in same-store-sales and 5.5% rise in e-commerce sales. The stock, however, has declined 10% over the past month on coronavirus fears.

